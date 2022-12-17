Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.7 %

XIN stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

