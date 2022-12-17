Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.97. Z has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Z had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Z will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

