Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.
OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.97. Z has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.92.
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
