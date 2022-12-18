14,875 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 62,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCC. Hovde Group cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

