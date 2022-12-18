180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

