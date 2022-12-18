180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

SHEL stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

