180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

NYSE ALK opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

