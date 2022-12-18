180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

