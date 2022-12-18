180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

