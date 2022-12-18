180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.