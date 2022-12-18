180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

PAYX stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

