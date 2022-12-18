180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.72 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.