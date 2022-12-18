180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.