180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 2.4 %

NIO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.