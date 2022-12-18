180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after acquiring an additional 416,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $18,671,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

