180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

