180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $92.31 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

