180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

REET opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.