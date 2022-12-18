180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $250,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 2,163,713 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.