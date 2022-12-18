180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang Trading Down 0.7 %

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

