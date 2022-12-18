180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

