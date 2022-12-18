180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Netflix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Netflix by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

