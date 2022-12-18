180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

