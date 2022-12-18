180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $37,218,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.