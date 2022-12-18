180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Crocs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

