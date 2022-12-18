180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $133.18 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.