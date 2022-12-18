27,470 Shares in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWO. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 323,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 85,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 334,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWO stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.