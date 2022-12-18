300 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.