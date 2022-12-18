3,186 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

