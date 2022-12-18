3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.