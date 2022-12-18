4,000 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

