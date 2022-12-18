533 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $350.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average of $235.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

