7,193 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.