9,465 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,059,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $27.84.

