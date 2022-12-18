Accel Wealth Management Acquires 592 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after acquiring an additional 597,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,109,000 after acquiring an additional 585,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.