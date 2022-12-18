Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 437,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.0% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

