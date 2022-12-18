Accel Wealth Management Has $38,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $266.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.33. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30.

