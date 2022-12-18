Accel Wealth Management Has $39,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 17.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WD-40 by 60.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
WD-40 Stock Up 0.1 %
WDFC opened at $160.43 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
WD-40 Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.
WD-40 Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
Read More
