Accel Wealth Management Has $59,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Price Performance

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.