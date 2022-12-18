Accel Wealth Management Invests $27,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $45.59 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

