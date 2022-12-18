Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,177 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

