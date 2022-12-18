Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.