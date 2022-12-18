Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

