Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

