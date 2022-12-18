Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $175,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

