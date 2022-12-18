Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

