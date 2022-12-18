Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,363 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $74,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

