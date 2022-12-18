Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,908 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.