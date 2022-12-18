Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,487,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

