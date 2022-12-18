Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $264.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.95. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.89.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

