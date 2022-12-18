Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

